TIFF ’17: 20 Canadian producing teams selected for IFF

Projects from Conquering Lion, Don Carmody Productions and Gearshift Films are heading to the coproduction market in September.
By Regan Reid
14 mins ago
shutterstock_deal

Projects from Conquering Lion, Don Carmody Productions and Gearshift Films are heading to the coproduction market in September.

TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW

RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year

Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com

Click here to subscribe

Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN