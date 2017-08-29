The Next Step heads to U.S. TV

NBCUniversal-owned channel Universal Kids has acquired all five of the previous seasons and boarded the sixth as a production partner.
By Jordan Pinto
1 hour ago
The Next Step

NBCUniversal-owned channel Universal Kids has acquired all five of the previous seasons and boarded the sixth as a production partner.

