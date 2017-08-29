Exclusive: eOne maps out the future of its scripted division
To compete globally in a crowded international market, the Toronto-headquartered studio has promoted Chris Bell to VP of scripted and restructured its development team.
To compete globally in a crowded international market, the Toronto-headquartered studio has promoted Chris Bell to VP of scripted and restructured its development team.
TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW
RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN