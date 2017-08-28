Ferne Cohen exits Brunico Communications
The executive director of the Banff World Media Festival has left her role in order to pursue other business opportunities.
The executive director of the Banff World Media Festival has left her role in order to pursue other business opportunities.
TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW
RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN