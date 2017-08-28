Demand.Film launches in Canada

The Australia-based company is looking to tap under-served audiences and under-used cinema space with its crowdsourced screenings.
By Jordan Pinto
2 hours ago

The Australia-based company is looking to tap under-served audiences and under-used cinema space with its crowdsourced screenings.

TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW

RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year

Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com

Click here to subscribe

Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN