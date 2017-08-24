CTV reveals The Disappearance premiere

Produced by Montreal's Productions Casablanca, the six-parter will have its linear debut in October.
By Regan Reid
1 hour ago
Produced by Montreal's Productions Casablanca, the six-parter will have its linear debut in October.

