CMPA unveils nominees for annual producer awards

The producers behind Mary Goes Round, Pyewacket and Meditation Park are up for the rebranded Indiescreen Awards.
By Jordan Pinto
3 hours ago
Meditation_Park_01

The producers behind Mary Goes Round, Pyewacket and Meditation Park are up for the rebranded Indiescreen Awards.

TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW

RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year

Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com

Click here to subscribe

Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN