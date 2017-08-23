Charlotte Mickie lands at Celluloid Dreams

Following her departure from Mongrel International in June, Mickie is taking a VP role at the Paris-based distribution outfit where she worked more than a decade ago.
By Jordan Pinto
3 hours ago

Following her departure from Mongrel International in June, Mickie is taking a VP role at the Paris-based distribution outfit where she worked more than a decade ago.

TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW

RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year

Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com

Click here to subscribe

Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN