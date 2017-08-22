VIFF unveils doc lineup

The Vancouver festival added 10 documentaries to its Impact program, including a world premiere for Karen Lynn Weinberg's Alaska-shot doc Keep Talking.
By Jordan Pinto
18 hours ago

