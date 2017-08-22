Dennis Heaton to lead Prime Time TV Program

The former Motive showrunner will serve as the Bell Media program's executive producer in residence.
By Jordan Pinto
19 hours ago

The former Motive showrunner will serve as the Bell Media program's executive producer in residence.

