marblemedia to relaunch Just Like Mom

The remake of the popular 1980s game show is set to debut in Canada and the U.S. in January 2018.
By Regan Reid
15 hours ago

The remake of the popular 1980s game show is set to debut in Canada and the U.S. in January 2018.

TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW

RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year

Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com

Click here to subscribe

Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN