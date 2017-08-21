In Brief: Canadian projects selected for New York TV fest

Plus: The Ontario government is investing in culture sector training and Hot Docs is partnering on a London, U.K. screening series.
By Regan Reid
14 hours ago
Copied from Media in Canada - TVshutterstock

Plus: The Ontario government is investing in culture sector training and Hot Docs is partnering on a London, U.K. screening series.

TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW

RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year

Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com

Click here to subscribe

Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN