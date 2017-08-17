Telefilm, Birks to honour Alethea Arnaquq-Baril, Mina Shum
Screenwriter Sherry White, director Catherine Bainbridge, pictured, and actor Amanda Brugel are also among this year's recipients.
Screenwriter Sherry White, director Catherine Bainbridge, pictured, and actor Amanda Brugel are also among this year’s recipients.
TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW
RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN