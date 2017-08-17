Martin Carrier named president, CEO at Frima

The former Warner Bros. Games VP and studio head takes the reins at the Quebec-based digital studio from acting CEO Christian Daigle.
By Jordan Pinto
9 hours ago

The former Warner Bros. Games VP and studio head takes the reins at the Quebec-based digital studio from acting CEO Christian Daigle.

TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW

RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year

Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com

Click here to subscribe

Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN