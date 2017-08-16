Whites reveals new facilities at Toronto HQ
Chairman and CEO Paul Bronfman says the new LED studio and 7,000 square-foot production space will help alleviate Toronto's studio space shortage.
Chairman and CEO Paul Bronfman says the new LED studio and 7,000 square-foot production space will help alleviate Toronto’s studio space shortage.
TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW
RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN