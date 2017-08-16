VIFF sets Canadian lineup

Stephen Campanelli's Indian Horse is one of 18 features added to the festival, which has also announced its opening night film and five Canadian world premieres.
By Regan Reid
5 hours ago
Stephen Campanelli’s Indian Horse is one of 18 features added to the festival, which has also announced its opening night film and five Canadian world premieres.

