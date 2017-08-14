Kew Media looking at scripted, talent management companies

CEO Steven Silver said the company is on its way to becoming one of the world's leading "super media indie companies" as it reported Q2 revenues of $41.5 million.
By Jordan Pinto
1 hour ago
CEO Steven Silver said the company is on its way to becoming one of the world's leading "super media indie companies" as it reported Q2 revenues of $41.5 million.

