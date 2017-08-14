Feds send CRTC GLR decision back for reconsideration
Minister of Canadian Heritage Melanie Joly said the government wants to find the right balance between investment in content and the ability to compete.
Minister of Canadian Heritage Melanie Joly said the government wants to find the right balance between investment in content and the ability to compete.
TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW
RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN