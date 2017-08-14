CFC VR experiences head to Seoul
Three CFC Media Lab virtual reality productions, including one starring David Cronenberg, will be on display at the National Museum of Modern and Contemporary Art.
Three CFC Media Lab virtual reality productions, including one starring David Cronenberg, will be on display at the National Museum of Modern and Contemporary Art.
TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW
RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN