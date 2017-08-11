Who is cutting the cord in Canada?

Visible minorities, homes with young kids and those without landlines are most likely candidates for ditching cable, and other stats from MTM's latest report.
By Regan Reid
15 hours ago
shutterstock_TV

Visible minorities, homes with young kids and those without landlines are most likely candidates for ditching cable, and other stats from MTM’s latest report.

TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW

RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year

Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com

Click here to subscribe

Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN