Strategic Partners names 2017 projects

Projects from Hungry Eyes Film & Television and Shaftesbury are heading to the copro market in September.
By Regan Reid
14 hours ago
Strategic Partners

Projects from Hungry Eyes Film & Television and Shaftesbury are heading to the copro market in September.

TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW

RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year

Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com

Click here to subscribe

Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN