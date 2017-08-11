NSI names Totally Television picks

The National Screen Institute has selected three teams to develop their TV projects during its 10-month program. Is the next Less Than Kind among them?
By Regan Reid
15 hours ago

The National Screen Institute has selected three teams to develop their TV projects during its 10-month program. Is the next Less Than Kind among them?

TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW

RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year

Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com

Click here to subscribe

Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN