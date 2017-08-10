On the Slate: Brightlight Pictures

With production underway on its latest original Summer of '84, director of development Jameson Parker discusses what's next.
By Regan Reid
9 hours ago

With production underway on its latest original Summer of ’84, director of development Jameson Parker discusses what’s next.

TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW

RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year

Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com

Click here to subscribe

Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN