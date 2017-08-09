Telefilm invests $4.7M in Indigenous productions

Benjamin Ross Hayden's Red Eye and Sonia Bonspille-Boileau's Rustic Oracle are among the 11 projects to receive funding.
By Regan Reid
1 day ago
shutterstock_122945545 - money 100 x 667

Benjamin Ross Hayden’s Red Eye and Sonia Bonspille-Boileau’s Rustic Oracle are among the 11 projects to receive funding.

TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW

RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year

Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com

Click here to subscribe

Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN