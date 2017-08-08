HGTV Canada preps two new lifestyle series

Home renovation shows Holmes: Buy It Right and Sarah Off the Grid will premiere in September.
By Jordan Pinto
22 hours ago

Home renovation shows Holmes: Buy It Right and Sarah Off the Grid will premiere in September.

TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW

RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year

Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com

Click here to subscribe

Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN