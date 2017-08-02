Broadcasters fire back at production industry’s CRTC appeal

Bell Media, Rogers and Corus have jointly taken out a full-page ad in the Hill Times asking the feds to maintain the commission's English-language group licence renewal decision.
By Regan Reid
10 hours ago
Pen from Creative Commons

