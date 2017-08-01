YouTube launches Cancon channel

Spotlight Canada will highlight top English and French Canadian YouTube creators and the most-watched videos in the country.
By Regan Reid
10 hours ago
shutterstock_youtube video online

Spotlight Canada will highlight top English and French Canadian YouTube creators and the most-watched videos in the country.

