TIFF ’17: Docs, Midnight Madness lineups unveiled

Anjali Nayar and Hawa Essuman's doc Silas and Seth A. Smith's The Crescent will premiere at the fest, which also announced its International Short Cuts titles.
By Regan Reid
8 hours ago
The Crescent

