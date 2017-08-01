JFL names pitch competition winners
LoCo Motion-produced romantic comedy Hit On Me was among four projects to win at the Just For Laughs ComedyPRO pitching contest.
LoCo Motion-produced romantic comedy Hit On Me was among four projects to win at the Just For Laughs ComedyPRO pitching contest.
TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW
RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN