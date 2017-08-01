CBC unveils new hosts for a refreshed version of The National

A team of four will lead the pubcaster's flagship news show as of this November.
By Val Maloney
4 hours ago
The National new hosts Andrew Chang, Rosemary Barton, Adrienne Arsenault and Ian Hanomansing (Supplied by CBC)

A team of four will lead the pubcaster’s flagship news show as of this November.

TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW

RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year

Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com

Click here to subscribe

Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN