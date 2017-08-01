Bell offers up new solution, asks CRTC to reverse simsub ban
Accompanying the application was a Bell Media-commissioned report arguing the decision has already cost the Canadian economy an estimated $158 million.
Accompanying the application was a Bell Media-commissioned report arguing the decision has already cost the Canadian economy an estimated $158 million.
TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW
RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN