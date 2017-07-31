PBS Kids picks up Luna Around the World

The U.S. pubcaster has commissioned 9 Story Media Group's latest toon for 2018.
By Alexandra Whyte
1 day ago
Copied from Kidscreen - lunaaroundtheworld-pbs

The U.S. pubcaster has commissioned 9 Story Media Group’s latest toon for 2018.

TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW

RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year

Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com

Click here to subscribe

Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN