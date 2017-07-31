Discovery to acquire Scripps Networks Interactive for $14.6B

Combined brands in the deal include Discovery Channel, Investigation Discovery, HGTV, Food Network and others.
By Playback Staff
2 hours ago
shutterstock_deal

Combined brands in the deal include Discovery Channel, Investigation Discovery, HGTV, Food Network and others.

TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW

RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year

Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com

Click here to subscribe

Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN