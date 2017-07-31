Discovery to acquire Scripps Networks Interactive for $14.6B
Combined brands in the deal include Discovery Channel, Investigation Discovery, HGTV, Food Network and others.
Combined brands in the deal include Discovery Channel, Investigation Discovery, HGTV, Food Network and others.
TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW
RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN