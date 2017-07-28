OUTtv takes Dragula to television

The LGBTQ channel has commissioned a second season of the show, after season one drew almost 850,000 views on YouTube.
By Jordan Pinto
15 hours ago

The LGBTQ channel has commissioned a second season of the show, after season one drew almost 850,000 views on YouTube.

TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW

RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year

Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com

Click here to subscribe

Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN
Tags:


,