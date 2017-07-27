TIFF ’17: Gaston, Mack, Roessler named to Talent Lab

The filmmakers are among 10 selected to participate in the Toronto festival's annual artistic development program.
By Jordan Pinto
18 hours ago

The filmmakers are among 10 selected to participate in the Toronto festival’s annual artistic development program.

TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW

RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year

Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com

Click here to subscribe

Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN