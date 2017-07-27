In Brief: ACTRA reaches deal with advertisers
Plus: DAZN comes to Canada and the Creative Women Workshops Association and Storyhive have launched a new career accelerator program.
Plus: DAZN comes to Canada and the Creative Women Workshops Association and Storyhive have launched a new career accelerator program.
TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW
RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN