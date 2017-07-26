VisionTV orders more ‘Cheating Death’

The broadcaster has greenlit a second season of the Peacock Alley-produced docuseries ahead of its series debut.
By Regan Reid
4 hours ago
User's Guide to Cheating Death

The broadcaster has greenlit a second season of the Peacock Alley-produced docuseries ahead of its series debut.

TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW

RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year

Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com

Click here to subscribe

Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN