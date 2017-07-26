MasterChef Canada heads to season five on CTV

The Proper TV-produced culinary series received the greenlight on the back of robust ratings, drawing 1.4 million viewers to its season four finale episode.
By Jordan Pinto
2 hours ago
MasterChef Canada

