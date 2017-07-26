Legend 3D to add 270 jobs in Toronto

The Ontario government is investing $3.1 million to help expand the Canadian operations of the L.A.-based VR and VFX house.
By Regan Reid
2 hours ago
CREDIT shutterstock_toronto

