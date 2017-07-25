TIFF ’17: Long Time Running gets gala treatment

The only other Canadian project announced today is the Canada/Ireland/Luxembourg copro The Breadwinner, which will world premiere in the special presentations section.
By Regan Reid
7 hours ago
The Breadwinner

The only other Canadian project announced today is the Canada/Ireland/Luxembourg copro The Breadwinner, which will world premiere in the special presentations section.

TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW

RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year

Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com

Click here to subscribe

Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN