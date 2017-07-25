KCP Loft eyes more screen-to-page adaptations

The Corus-owned publisher acquired the rights to the life story of Carley Allison, which Mythic Productions adapted for the screen in the feature film Kiss and Cry.
By Jordan Pinto
9 hours ago
Kiss and Cry

