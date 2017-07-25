Buck’s celeb series get premiere dates

From Tupac to Marilyn to Madonna, two new factual series delving into the deaths and stalkings of famous faces are set to premiere on Reelz in November.
By Megan Haynes
7 hours ago
Sean Buckley

