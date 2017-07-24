Wynonna Earp renewed at Space

U.S. net Syfy has also signed on for a third season of the Seven24 Films-produced supernatural western.
By Regan Reid
6 hours ago
Wynonna Earp

U.S. net Syfy has also signed on for a third season of the Seven24 Films-produced supernatural western.

TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW

RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year

Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com

Click here to subscribe

Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN