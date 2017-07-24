Unstable Ground, Federgreen Entertainment pact on Lifechanger
Raven Banner and Texas-based Uncork'd Entertainment will distribute the horror in Canada and the U.S. respectively, with production scheduled to begin in October.
Raven Banner and Texas-based Uncork’d Entertainment will distribute the horror in Canada and the U.S. respectively, with production scheduled to begin in October.
TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW
RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN