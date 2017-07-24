Vice Canada cuts jobs

A $450 million investment has led the global company to divert its resources towards scripted programming, resulting in around 10 layoffs in Canada.
By Bree Rody-Mantha
8 hours ago
Copied from Media in Canada - rogersVice

A $450 million investment has led the global company to divert its resources towards scripted programming, resulting in around 10 layoffs in Canada.

TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW

RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year

Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com

Click here to subscribe

Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN