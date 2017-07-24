Industry calls on Minister Joly to reject PNI decision

Nineteen organizations, including the CMPA, DGC and WGC, have penned an open letter urging the feds to reconsider the English-language group licence renewal decisions.
By Regan Reid
6 hours ago
Pen from Creative Commons

