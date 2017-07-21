More Lili & Lola for Big Bad Boo

The Vancouver prodco is bringing its English/Farsi miniseries back for a second season on its bilingual VOD platform Oznoz.
By Alexandra Whyte
10 hours ago
Copied from Kidscreen - liliandlola

The Vancouver prodco is bringing its English/Farsi miniseries back for a second season on its bilingual VOD platform Oznoz.

TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW

RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year

Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com

Click here to subscribe

Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN