Virgin TV acquires 615 half-hours from DHX library
Thirty titles from DHX's content vault, including the animated series Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs, will head to the U.K. and Ireland.
Thirty titles from DHX’s content vault, including the animated series Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs, will head to the U.K. and Ireland.
TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW
RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN