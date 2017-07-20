Virgin TV acquires 615 half-hours from DHX library

Thirty titles from DHX's content vault, including the animated series Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs, will head to the U.K. and Ireland.
By Jordan Pinto
11 hours ago
