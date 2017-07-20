Sports lead to revenue gains and profit drops at Rogers
Media revenue saw a 4% year-over-year lift, driven by a heavy appetite for sports - but Blue Jays' salaries and the print-to-digital shift contributed to a drop in profits for Q2.
Media revenue saw a 4% year-over-year lift, driven by a heavy appetite for sports – but Blue Jays’ salaries and the print-to-digital shift contributed to a drop in profits for Q2.
TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW
RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN