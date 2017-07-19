New CBC talk show puts Canadian film under the spotlight

Set to debut this weekend, The Filmmakers looks at the making of 11 homegrown features, including Deepa Mehta's Water and Sarah Polley's Stories We Tell.
By Jordan Pinto
6 hours ago
The Filmmakers, from CBC Media Centre

Set to debut this weekend, The Filmmakers looks at the making of 11 homegrown features, including Deepa Mehta’s Water and Sarah Polley’s Stories We Tell.

TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW

RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year

Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com

Click here to subscribe

Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN